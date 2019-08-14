Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth $2,664,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 588,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 135,545 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 251,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,212 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 6,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Cherry bought 5,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83. The company has a market cap of $920.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.21). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

