Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.04.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

