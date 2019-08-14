T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Trading Down 7.4%

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.75, approximately 20,467 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,018,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $0.40 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

The firm has a market cap of $36.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.94% and a negative net margin of 722.70%. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 121,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 234,369 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 7,546.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 722,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

