Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 128.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,352,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012,657 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $209,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,319,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,501 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,451,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after acquiring an additional 259,818 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 202,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

TSM traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. 275,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,243,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

