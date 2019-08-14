Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Short Interest Up 9.3% in July

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,638,400 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 5,159,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tallgrass Energy stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,663. Tallgrass Energy has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Tallgrass Energy’s payout ratio is presently 170.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.