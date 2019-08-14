Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46, 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60.

About Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sand light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

