Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.77

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 678475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TVE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $439.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$84,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,949 shares in the company, valued at C$627,100.04.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

