Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) Head to Head Review

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tarena International and ATA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $323.79 million 0.18 -$90.02 million ($1.57) -0.69 ATA $190,000.00 270.11 $124.34 million N/A N/A

ATA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarena International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of ATA shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tarena International and ATA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 3 0 0 0 1.00 ATA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tarena International currently has a consensus price target of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 538.89%. Given Tarena International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tarena International is more favorable than ATA.

Volatility & Risk

Tarena International has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and ATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International -26.91% -49.52% -26.84% ATA 29,025.97% -52.27% -42.24%

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs under the TongchengTongmei brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it had a network of 184 directly managed learning centers in 59 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About ATA

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis. The company also offers mobile test administration platform MTS for test administration; and EzTest, an online self-service testing platform that provides testing management and delivery functions for the test delivery organizations and individuals, including item banking, test form composition, test delivery, online proctoring, and test result analysis. In addition, it provides EzInterview, an online interview management platform to support the talent assessment and hiring process; and HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 3,344 authorized test centers. It serves professional associations, governmental agencies, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

