Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $81.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million.

Target Hospitality stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,919. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75.

TH has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.59 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 3,200 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $443,496 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 2,490.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,998 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1,464.0% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $10,802,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $9,646,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 197.8% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 886,070 shares during the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

