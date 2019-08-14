TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,982 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of SYSCO worth $122,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 81,118 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,180,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1,060.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,861,000 after buying an additional 993,153 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Consumer Edge began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.63. 97,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

