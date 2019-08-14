TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,690,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $61,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,368,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 70,050 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

CHT stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,918. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.14.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

