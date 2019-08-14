TD Asset Management Inc. Has $89.28 Million Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Equinix worth $89,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $39,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $7.81 on Wednesday, hitting $540.57. 14,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $557.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

In related news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,191 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,347.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,943,019.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,236 shares of company stock worth $5,359,558. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $460.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.21.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

