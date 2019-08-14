TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $73.80 Million in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,306,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,796,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Coca-Cola European Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ABN Amro raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,035. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.35.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.