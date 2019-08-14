TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $98,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,494,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,050 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,102,654 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,705 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.63.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $120,297.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 113,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $19,861,943.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,719 shares in the company, valued at $38,472,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,292 shares of company stock worth $32,507,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded down $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.59. The stock had a trading volume of 33,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,692. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $151.80 and a twelve month high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

