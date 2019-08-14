TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Automatic Data Processing worth $70,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $32,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $4.24 on Wednesday, reaching $164.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.98%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.11.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

