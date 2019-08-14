Tdam USA Inc. Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 593,176 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $49,726,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 8,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

SBUX stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.15. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,738 shares of company stock worth $11,291,327. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

