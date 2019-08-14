Tdam USA Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 492.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNW traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,909. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.53. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.738 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

