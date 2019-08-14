Tdam USA Inc. Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 593,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,228,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 250,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 47,719 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 50.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.63. 191,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,560,613. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.