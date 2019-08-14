Tdam USA Inc. Sells 1,379 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Republic Services by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.98. The stock had a trading volume of 58,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

