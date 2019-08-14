Tdam USA Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $982,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,365.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $815,963.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,206.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,266 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,074 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.09. The company had a trading volume of 66,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,514. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

