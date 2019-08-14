Technology One (ASX:TNE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.77

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $7.50. Technology One shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 1,101,434 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 37.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$7.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, insider Sharon Doyle purchased 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$8.11 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,398.38 ($71,204.52). Also, insider Kevin Blinco sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.08 ($5.73), for a total value of A$485,040.00 ($344,000.00).

About Technology One (ASX:TNE)

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Sales and Marketing, Consulting, Research & Development, and Cloud segments. The company offers various business solutions, including enterprise asset management, financials, human resource and payroll, enterprise budgeting, supply chain, property and rating, student management, business intelligence, enterprise content management, performance planning, spatial, enterprise cash receipting, stakeholder management, and business process management.

