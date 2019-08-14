Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIV. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the second quarter worth $476,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the second quarter worth $99,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,561,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,336,000 after acquiring an additional 87,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 9.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $12.61. 64,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57. Telefonica Brasil has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

