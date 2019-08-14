Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Insider Sells $3,087,542.76 in Stock

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) insider Salman Dhanani sold 308,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $3,087,542.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Salman Dhanani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Telenav alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Salman Dhanani sold 31,681 shares of Telenav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $237,607.50.

On Monday, June 10th, Salman Dhanani sold 100,000 shares of Telenav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $718,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. 608,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,735. The company has a market capitalization of $488.34 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.71. Telenav Inc has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNAV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telenav in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Telenav during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Telenav by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Telenav by 1,452.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Telenav by 1,645.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telenav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.