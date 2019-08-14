Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,922,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 7,351,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX stock traded down $3.97 on Wednesday, hitting $75.35. 433,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $497,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $28,911.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,367.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,839 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,029,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.