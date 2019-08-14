Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $19.20 to $18.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.76, approximately 7,930,854 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,853,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. China International Capital began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,060,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,554,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,151,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

