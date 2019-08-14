The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Trading Up 6.8%

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.17, approximately 1,301,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 763,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUBI shares. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $507.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.70.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Kershaw sold 19,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 582,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,109 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 525,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 248,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,914,000 after buying an additional 2,129,580 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 40,511 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,457,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI)

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

