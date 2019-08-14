Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.09 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $25.37 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008035 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012621 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001831 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

