Thunder Token (TT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Global, Upbit and Hotbit. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.58 or 0.04473919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000911 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

