Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Lowered to C$1.85

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TWM. CIBC lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.05 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cfra lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE TWM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.12. 1,462,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.95. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $395.18 million and a PE ratio of 44.80.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

