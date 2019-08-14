Ties.DB (TIE) Reaches Market Cap of $311,551.00

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. Ties.DB has a market cap of $311,551.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ties.DB has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ties.DB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00268973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.43 or 0.01380028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00093303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB was first traded on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ties.DB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ties.DB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.