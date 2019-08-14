Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 43.71% and a negative net margin of 159.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 373.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Tilray stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.19. Tilray has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $300.00.

Get Tilray alerts:

In related news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 1,217.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tilray by 162.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 9.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Compass Point cut their price target on Tilray from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.