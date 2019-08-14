Timber Hill LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.2% of Timber Hill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,373,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,840,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $218.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

