TittieCoin (TIT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

TittieCoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, TittieCoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar. TittieCoin has a market capitalization of $130,797.00 and $1.00 worth of TittieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TittieCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.00754427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000555 BTC.

TittieCoin Profile

TittieCoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2014. TittieCoin’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. TittieCoin’s official Twitter account is @TittieCoin. The Reddit community for TittieCoin is /r/tittiecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TittieCoin is tittiecoin.com.

Buying and Selling TittieCoin

TittieCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TittieCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TittieCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TittieCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

