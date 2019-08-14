TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

TIVO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut TiVo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get TiVo alerts:

TIVO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. 582,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,792. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40. TiVo has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.20.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TiVo will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 442.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,157,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter worth $14,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 1,223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,035 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 430.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,072,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 870,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of TiVo by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,265,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 781,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.