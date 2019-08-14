TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,089 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 262,424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its position in TJX Companies by 400.9% in the first quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 5,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,531 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Nomura increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cowen set a $63.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 307,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,505. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

