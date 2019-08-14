TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Increased by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,619,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,607 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 8.4% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned approximately 0.38% of TJX Companies worth $244,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,505. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cowen set a $63.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

