TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TLA Worldwide Plc (LON:TLA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.47. TLA Worldwide shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 27,432,433 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA)

TLA Worldwide plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated talent representation and sports marketing company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Baseball Representation and Sports Marketing. The company assists the on-field activities of baseball players, including various aspects of a player's contract negotiation; assists the on-field and off-field activities of athletes; represents broadcasters and coaches in respect of their contract negotiations; and manages and produces events primarily in sports.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for TLA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.