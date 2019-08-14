Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,391,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,268,000 after buying an additional 171,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,727,000 after buying an additional 381,831 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 18.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after buying an additional 502,098 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Target by 59.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,253,000 after buying an additional 1,081,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,658,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,344,000 after buying an additional 46,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.52.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

