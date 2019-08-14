Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CELG. Barclays lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

NASDAQ:CELG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.95. 114,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,993,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.75. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $98.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

