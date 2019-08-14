Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $3.54 Million Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 473.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

ICLN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. 3,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,900. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

