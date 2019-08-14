Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,975 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.1% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $85,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after buying an additional 10,315,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,154,000 after buying an additional 951,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,166,688,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,840,000 after buying an additional 1,790,405 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.76. The stock had a trading volume of 262,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,840,713. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $218.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

