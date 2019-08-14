Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,238 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,587. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $89.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,507,729 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

