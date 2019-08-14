Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 300 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BP by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,348,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,141,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,835,000 after buying an additional 4,126,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,652,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,705,000 after buying an additional 1,631,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BP by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,720,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $250,090,000 after buying an additional 989,753 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. 3,888,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

