Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 470 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $5.43 on Wednesday, reaching $187.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,416. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.04.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $3,586,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

