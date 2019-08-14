Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $319,050,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $80,411,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,878,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,951,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $9,923,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.98.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. 12,045,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,132,587. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $47.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

