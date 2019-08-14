Tokenbox (TBX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32,315.00

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Tokenbox has a market capitalization of $41,105.00 and approximately $32,315.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network and Hotbit. In the last week, Tokenbox has traded down 47.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tokenbox

Tokenbox was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,393,882 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

Tokenbox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

