Total SA (EPA:FP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Total SA (EPA:FP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.53 ($69.22).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of Total stock traded down €0.58 ($0.67) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €43.64 ($50.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,469,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.59. Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a one year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

