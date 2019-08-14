Tourist Token (TOTO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Tourist Token has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tourist Token has a total market capitalization of $19,042.00 and approximately $20,646.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00268216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.02 or 0.01371131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022991 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00093547 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Tourist Token Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,933,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io.

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

Tourist Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

