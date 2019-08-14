Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Short Interest Down 14.4% in July

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,909,600 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 3,397,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.51. 841,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $78.67 and a twelve month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,933 shares of company stock worth $6,865,486 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10,928.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 725,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,548,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,192,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,492,000 after purchasing an additional 520,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,444,000 after purchasing an additional 369,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

