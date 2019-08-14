Traders Purchase Large Volume of Welltower Call Options (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 16,134 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,645% compared to the average daily volume of 340 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.15. 196,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,637. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.41. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

